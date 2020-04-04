UBS Group AG Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,506 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FWRD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 309,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWRD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Forward Air stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.