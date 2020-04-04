UBS Group AG Has $4.29 Million Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,977.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $9.20 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

