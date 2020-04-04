UBS Group AG Buys 58,090 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 58,090 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of NeoGenomics worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 503.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.98. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, First Analysis upgraded NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,882.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.