UBS Group AG Buys 27,278 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 135.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

