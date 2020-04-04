UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,818 Shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.08% of Gritstone Oncology worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 491.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.41. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 2,163.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

GRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gritstone Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

