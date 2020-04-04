UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,840 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 284,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,820 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 101,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $458,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Sidoti raised shares of Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

