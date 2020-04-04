UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,008,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Element Solutions by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

In related news, COO Scot Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESI stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

