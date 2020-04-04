UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pegasystems worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pegasystems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 19.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $40,772.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $103.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.06.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

Several analysts have commented on PEGA shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

