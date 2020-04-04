UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,100 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Home Bancshares worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of HOMB opened at $11.21 on Friday. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Home Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

