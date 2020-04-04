UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,211,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,065,000 after purchasing an additional 237,020 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 2,362,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,438,000 after buying an additional 390,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 199,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,877,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

