UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.48 Million Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of GATX worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in GATX by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

In related news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $55.48 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average is $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

