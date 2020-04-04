UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.44 Million Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Forest Products worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In other news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

