UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 898 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Balchem by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Balchem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Balchem by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCPC. ValuEngine upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

BCPC stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average of $101.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.83. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.55 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

