UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 686 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Strategic Education worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $27,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 428.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $116.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.72 and its 200-day moving average is $146.07. Strategic Education Inc has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $189.79. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,762,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $761,103.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,344.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,861 shares of company stock worth $10,741,571 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

