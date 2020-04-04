UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 42,180 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 825,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

GNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSE GNW opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.42. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

