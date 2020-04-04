Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Gartner by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 147,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,279,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

NYSE IT opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Gartner’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

