Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,301,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 112,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,066,000 after buying an additional 59,656 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.65 and its 200-day moving average is $239.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

