Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $11.73 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 658,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,654,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,525,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other news, VP E Ted Botner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,375.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from to in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

NYSE MUR opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.