Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $11.16 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,161,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEP. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,898,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,403 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 987.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 912,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 828,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 240,242 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 887,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 160,400 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.11 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,142.11%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

