Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $10.63 Million Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 508 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,632,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $156.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.33. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $176.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

