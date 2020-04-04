Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,873,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,612.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $416.31 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $313.49 and a 1 year high of $513.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $429.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

