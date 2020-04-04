Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Steris by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

STE opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.07. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

