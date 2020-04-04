Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 232 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDFC. State Street Corp raised its stake in WD-40 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 349,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 109,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $170.51 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $153.91 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.09.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

