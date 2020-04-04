Stillwater Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.1% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $241.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.51 and its 200-day moving average is $271.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

