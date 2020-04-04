Stifel Financial Corp Sells 9,214 Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 102,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,584,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

