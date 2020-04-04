Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,927 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 66,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 81,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 748,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $5.64 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

