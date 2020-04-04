Stifel Financial Corp Sells 65,860 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,860 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 792,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after purchasing an additional 641,237 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 630,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 385,399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 751,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 259,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 639.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 252,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 218,716 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.22, a PEG ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.29%.

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.