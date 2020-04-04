Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,385 Shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,507 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

NYSE:ADT opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. ADT Inc has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.07.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

