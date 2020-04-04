Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWK. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 297,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWK opened at $37.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $65.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

