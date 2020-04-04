Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,170 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.41% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 108.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PUI opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $37.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

