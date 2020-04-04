Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,313 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Stratford Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

XHB stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $49.35.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

