Stifel Financial Corp Invests $640,000 in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 584.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 90,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $43.27.

