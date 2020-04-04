Stifel Financial Corp Invests $614,000 in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,112.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Anaplan from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.90.

NYSE PLAN opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Anaplan Inc has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.75% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 47,434 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,316,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,647,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,127,499.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,475,027. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

