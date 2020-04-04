Stifel Financial Corp Invests $577,000 in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 963,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 119,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 680,830 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

MT opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.27. ArcelorMittal SA has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $24.19.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal SA will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

