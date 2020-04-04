Stifel Financial Corp Has $632,000 Stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 46,984 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 235,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 85,707 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 342.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 518,159 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 32,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. Associated Banc Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $23.26.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Insiders acquired a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

