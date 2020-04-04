Stifel Financial Corp Has $600,000 Stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.12% of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,443,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 116,577 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CEZ opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $27.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

