Stifel Financial Corp Has $595,000 Stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLIBA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GCI Liberty by 609.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLIBA opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. GCI Liberty Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.99.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The firm had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. Analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLIBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GCI Liberty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $200,398.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 765,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,492,943.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,016 shares in the company, valued at $37,073,964.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock worth $7,285,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

