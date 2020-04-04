Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. Crocs’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Crocs from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 15,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,173.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

