Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 239,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after buying an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,722,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,404,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. China International Capital raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.68.

HTHT opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.65. Huazhu Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Huazhu Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

