Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYD. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Shares of SPYD opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

