Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $106.49 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $683.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.80 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

