Stifel Financial Corp Buys 9,064 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 203.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRS opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. Longbow Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

In related news, CEO Tony R. Thene acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $89,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 164,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,395.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James D. Dee acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $581,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

