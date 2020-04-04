Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,233 Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVM stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0352 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

