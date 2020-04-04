Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 130.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1,873.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,476.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

