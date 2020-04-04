Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 721,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after buying an additional 31,864 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $310.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

