Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $521,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,101 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in EQT were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in EQT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,574,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,167,000 after purchasing an additional 467,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 47,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in EQT by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

