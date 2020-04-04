Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 39,965 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $15.70 on Friday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

