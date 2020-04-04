Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Position Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of Seneca Foods worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SENEA opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.76. Seneca Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $392.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $412,544.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

