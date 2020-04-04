Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 409,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after buying an additional 34,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $102.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

