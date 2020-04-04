Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $4.20 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 164,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Penn National Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.15. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $39.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

